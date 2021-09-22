NEW DELHI : Packaged foods company Bikano on Wednesday said it will launch small packs with an eye on non-festive, year-round consumption of traditional Indian sweets such as rasgullas and barfi.

The company plans to add an additional Rs25 crore by selling packs priced between ₹50 to ₹99.

Traditionally sales of packaged sweets soar during the festive season but with its convenience sweet pack offerings, Bikano is aiming to give more traction to its business and increase sales in this category, especially during non-festive seasons, the company said.

The move comes as consumers turn more watchful about what they eat. As a result, portion control has become a key theme for both consumers and companies.

The newly launched convenience packs include traditional Indian sweets such as dry petha, besan barfi, soan papdi and rasgulla.

“With the launch of these convenience sweet packs, we are hopeful of increasing consumption during the non-festive season and bring the hygiene of packaged sweets at an affordable price to the consumers," said Manish Aggarwal, director, Bikano.

The move is also aimed at driving affordability and reach more consumer segments. The pandemic has also caused a consumer pivot to more branded packaged foods as they shift from loose and unrbanded foods to branded ones.

The packs can also help with consumer trials, said Bikano’s marketing head Dawinder Pal.

“One of the main reasons behind the success of small packs in different categories is their affordability to specific consumer segments. While many consumers who are unable to afford large packs can easily afford these small packs and relish their favourite sweets," Pal said.

Bikano sweets are exported to over 55 countries—including the USA, Canada, Australia, NZ, GCC and Europe.

