Billionaires fight it out for India’s retail crown

Amazon purchased 49% in Future Coupons Ltd, an unlisted firm of the Future Group, giving it an indirect stake in Future Retail. The agreement also gave Amazon the right to buy a bigger stake in the Future Group flagship company once India lifts restrictions on foreign investments in brick-and-mortar retailers. However, Future Group ran into a severe liquidity crisis after the nationwide lockdown was announced in March. Kishore Biyani-led Future Group had little option but to sell its assets to tide over the crisis. Biyani chose to sell the group’s assets to RIL, angering Amazon. The US e-commerce giant claimed its investment deal with Future specifically barred such a transaction.