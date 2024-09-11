Industry
Biryani boom drives surge in basmati rice demand across India
SummaryBasmati rice demand has surged as biryani becomes a popular fast food in India, driven by online food delivery services. LT Foods reports 24% growth in institutional business, with biryani orders leading on platforms like Swiggy and Zomato, reflecting a shift in consumer habits.
New Delhi: Demand for basmati rice varieties commonly used in preparing biryani, a popular dish served with various meats and vegetables, has surged over the past few years, according to sellers of the cereal.
