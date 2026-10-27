BIS ramps up food audits to check adulteration ahead of peak festival season

Dhirendra Kumar
3 min read27 Oct 2026, 06:50 PM IST
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According to the Confederation of All India Traders, India recorded ₹5.4 trillion in goods sales during the Diwali season last year, up 25% from ₹4.25 trillion in 2024.
Summary
Demand for sweets, dairy products, edible oils, spices and other food items rises during the festive season, increasing the risk of adulteration and the circulation of products that do not meet prescribed quality standards.

NEW DELHI: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) under the Department of Consumer Affairs has stepped up audits of food manufacturing units across the country ahead of the peak festive season amid concerns over adulteration and the sale of substandard products during a period of heightened demand, two government officials said.

The intensifying scrutiny is aimed at ensuring compliance with food safety standards and identifying manufacturing practices that could compromise the quality and safety of products. The exercise covers food manufacturing units, sweet shops and retail outlets selling branded and non-branded products. It also examines raw materials such as paneer, khoya and milk, with the aim of identifying practices that could lead to food adulteration.

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“Food audits are conducted throughout the year, followed by raids on manufacturing facilities and warehouses, to sensitize food businesses about the quality and standards they need to comply with,” one official said.

The exercise has been extended beyond major cities to smaller towns and rural areas, where enforcement of standards and consumer awareness are poor.

“The focus of the audits, or surveillance, is on small towns and rural areas, where compliance with government norms is limited and consumers may be less aware of these standards than those in tier-1 cities or metropolitan areas,” said the second official.

“Extending food safety surveillance to smaller towns and rural areas is important because consumers everywhere deserve access to safe and quality food,” said Ashim Sanyal, managing trustee of Consumer VOICE, which works for consumer awareness, education, empowerment and justice.

BIS teams are mapping food units in smaller towns such as Ara and Buxar in Bihar. They are also surveying sweet shops at the panchayat level.

“The ongoing audit differs from previous exercises. This time, the BIS teams are using portable testing laboratories to check the quality of food products on the spot and in front of retailers,” the second official said.

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Increased risk

The heightened scrutiny comes as demand for sweets, dairy products, edible oils, spices and other food items rises during the festive season, increasing the risk of adulteration and the circulation of products that do not meet prescribed quality standards, the officials said.6

“During the festive season, when demand for sweets and other food products rises sharply, checks on raw materials, manufacturing practices and retail outlets become even more important,” said Sanyal.

Food safety authorities in Bihar recently found several products adulterated or unsafe. Turmeric samples collected in Bhojpur and Patna contained lead chromate, while besan laddoo samples from Sheikhpura and Jamui were found to contain Metanil Yellow, a synthetic dye that’s prohibited for use in foods. Paneer samples from Khagaria were found to contain formalin and starch, while coriander powder from Araria contained Metanil Yellow and starch.

National data also point to the scale of food-quality violations. According to a ministry of health and family welfare statement on 28 July, food safety authorities analyzed more than 223,000 food samples across India in FY26, of which 40,023, or almost 18%, did not conform to prescribed standards.

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According to the Confederation of All India Traders, India recorded 5.4 trillion in goods sales during the Diwali season last year, up 25% from 4.25 trillion in 2024. Sweets and namkeen accounted for 5% of the reported festive retail-trade mix, while grocery and fast-moving consumer goods made up 12%, underscoring the scale of spending during the festive period.

Queries emailed to the spokesperson of the consumer affairs ministry remained unanswered.

About the Author

Dhirendra Kumar

Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.<br><br>Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.<br><br>Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.

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