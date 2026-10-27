BIS ramps up food audits to check adulteration ahead of peak festival season

NEW DELHI: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) under the Department of Consumer Affairs has stepped up audits of food manufacturing units across the country ahead of the peak festive season amid concerns over adulteration and the sale of substandard products during a period of heightened demand, two government officials said.
The intensifying scrutiny is aimed at ensuring compliance with food safety standards and identifying manufacturing practices that could compromise the quality and safety of products. The exercise covers food manufacturing units, sweet shops and retail outlets selling branded and non-branded products. It also examines raw materials such as paneer, khoya and milk, with the aim of identifying practices that could lead to food adulteration.