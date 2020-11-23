Biz wary of post-festive demand

The months following Diwali will be crucial for the industry to gauge consumer intent, Nestle India’s chairman and managing director (MD), Suresh Narayanan, said last week. “We need to watch for a couple of months to see the level of stability we can reach. As we are just coming out of this terrible economic hole we have to give ourselves some time to see whether things have stabilized, or whether it was largely pent-up demand...the next couple of months are critical to see how demand is able to get stabilized," he said.