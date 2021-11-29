Black Friday brought shoppers back to stores

Surging demand for products, along with Covid-19-related manufacturing slowdowns and transportation constraints, has strained supplies of certain goods. Many large retailers such as Walmart Inc. and Target Corp. were able to bring in inventory ahead of the holidays, and executives have said they are well-stocked for the season in recent weeks. Some smaller chains, including Gap Inc. and Victoria’s Secret & Co., are scrambling to keep their shelves stocked. Last Tuesday, Gap predicted supply-chain disruptions would result in about $550 million to $650 million in lost sales.