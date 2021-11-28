Black Friday rout shows dangers of margin borrowing

Traders said the Black Friday rout, which hammered stocks and energy prices from France to India to the U.S., doesn’t necessarily presage a broader pullback unless further bad news about the new variant of Covid-19 comes to light. But the reversal underscores the fragility of the rebound from the March 2020 lows, which ranks as the fastest return to record highs following a decline of at least 20% from a previous peak.