Black Friday sale 2023: Here are best deals from Amazon, Croma, H&M, Nykaa and others
Black Friday deals 2023: Croma, Amazon, Nykaa, Adidas, H&M, Ajio, Zara, and Vijay Sales are offering discounts and deals during Black Friday in India.
After the festive season sales, top brands are wooing Indian customers with Black Friday sales on the e-commerce platforms. with a bevy of discounts and other enticements. Top retailers and brands such as Amazon, Nykaa, H&M, Myntra, Puma, Adidas, etc are expecting a surge in sales on the occasion of Black Friday.