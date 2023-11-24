After the festive season sales, top brands are wooing Indian customers with Black Friday sales on the e-commerce platforms. with a bevy of discounts and other enticements. Top retailers and brands such as Amazon, Nykaa, H&M, Myntra, Puma, Adidas, etc are expecting a surge in sales on the occasion of Black Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While Black Friday occurs on November 24 and symbolises the beginning of the Christmas shopping season in areas such as the US, the UK, and Europe, it has extended its reach to markets like India.

In the West, Black Friday is synonymous with deep discounts. In India, retailers are offering 50-70% discounts on products, free shipping, easy-to-return policies, and offers like buy-one-get-one offers on beauty products, apparel, and electronic items among others.

Black Friday Sales in India: Here is a glimpse of what is on offer in India CROMA Electronic brand Croma unveiled its 'darkest' Black Friday sale this year. The sale will commence on 24 November and extend until 26 November.

The sale will offer big deals and discounts on electronics, smartphones, home appliances, and other gadgets with exclusive consumer promotions (such as selfies in dark attire that can unlock discount coupons). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amazon The e-commerce giant is offering discounts on a range of products including gadgets like tablets, speakers, watches, phones, laptops, etc.

Nykaa The beauty platform has branded Black Friday as Pink Friday on its platform. Nykaa's Pink Friday Sale has 50% off on over 2,100 brands this year including luxurious brands like M.A.C, Bobbi Brown, Charlotte Tilbury, Lakmé, Maybelline New York, and L’Oréal Paris. Nykaa is also offering 1+1 deals, early access for privileged members, and interactions with top beauty influencers.

Adidas Sportswear brand Adidas will offer up to 60% discount on all purchases and an additional 20% discount at checkout while shopping online during Black Friday.

H&M The fashion retailer will be offering discounts between 20-60% on various items, applicable for both online and offline purchases. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ajio Ajio provides discounts ranging from 50 to 90% on a variety of products, including clothing, accessories, footwear, and eyewear during Black Friday. The sale runs from November 24 to 27.

Zara Clothing brand Zara will be providing discounts of up to 40 percent on selected items in both online and offline shopping.

Vijay Sales From smartwatches to laptops and from phones to appliances, customers will get to avail of big discounts at this electronic retailer. Apple enthusiasts have the opportunity to acquire the latest iPhone 15, starting at just ₹72,990, with an instant discount of ₹5,000 available through HDFC Bank Cards and other exchange offers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata CliQ Tata Group—Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette are offering massive discounts in the much-anticipated Black Friday Sale, featuring exciting offers across a spectrum of categories, including apparel, beauty, accessories, footwear, home, jewellery, watches, and more. The sale will be live on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette till 27 November. Customers can enjoy up to 85% off on their favourite brands, along with added benefits such as free shipping, additional coupons, and bank offers on Tata CLiQ. On the other hand, Tata CLiQ Luxury is offering 40–50% off on leading brands like Calvin Klein, DKNY, Guess, and Tommy Hilfiger in the accessories section. In the handbags category, luxury brands like Aspinal of London and Mulberry will be up to 30% off and also have a coupon offer. In addition, Liu Jo will have a minimum of 50% off.

