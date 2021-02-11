Branded cooking oil sales rise led by higher in-home consumption

“There is a clear shift towards in-home consumption over the last 10 months and we think this trend is going to continue in the coming quarters," said Piyush Patnaik, managing director, at Cargill’s oil business in India. Cargill’s Gemini and Nature Fresh brand of cooking oils have both seen significant penetration gains in all markets across India. In larger cities, we could see the shift to higher health and wellness products and in other oils to larger pack sizes, Patnaik. Sales to consumers is over 80% of the company’s branded oils portfolio.