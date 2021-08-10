New Delhi: India’s branded spices market is set to double to touch ₹50,000 crore by 2025. Branded spices will make up half of the spices sold in the country, according to a paper by investment bank Avendus Capital released on Tuesday.

What's driving this growth is the conversion from loose to branded spices, increasing demand for spice mixes (or blends) to ease the cooking process, and a distribution push by regional companies.

Branded spices constitute 35% of the overall spices market in the country. The total spices market including both packaged and loose currently stands at ₹70,000 crore.

Avendus estimates that by FY2030, 15 spice companies are estimated to exceed ₹1,000 crore in revenue. Of this, four spice companies will become ₹5,000 crore in annual turnover.

“India has a strong preference for spicy and savory meals. Spices form centre of plate of almost every meal, making India one of the largest spice consumption markets globally," Avendus said in its report.

Last year, cigarettes-to-cookies company ITC Ltd, announced the acquisition of Kolkata-based spice maker Sunrise Foods Private Limited for an estimated ₹2,100 crore. The deal, ITC said, will help it rapidly scale up its fast-moving consumer goods businesses.

In the same year, Norway’s packaged consumer goods firm Orkla said it will purchase a 67.8% stake in Kerala-based spice maker Eastern Condiments Pvt. Ltd and merge it with its existing MTR Foods business to create a larger enterprise comprising ready-to-eat mixes and spices. The deal was estimated at ₹2,000 crore. In June last year, investment firm A91 Partners announced an investment of ₹125 crore in Indore-based spice brand Pushp.

Deal making activity in the sector could continue as processed foods companies expand their share within the grocery basket, Avendus said.

Covid-19 has only spurred demand for such products. Intermittent lockdowns and work-from-home culture have pushed Indians to rely on home-cooked meals and experiment with newer recipes. Increased health awareness and the need for freshness are also drawing consumers to cook more meals at home.

Consumers are willing to pay a premium for products such as pastes and blended spices that aid quick cooking.

“Of the top 20 food companies in India, five are pure spice companies and their valuation is expected to be up 6-7x by 2030," Abha Agarwal, executive director and co-head, consumer, Financial Institutions Group (FIG) and Business Services, Avendus Capital said.

The sector has witnessed significant interest from strategic and private equity investors over the past 18 months, and the deal momentum is likely to continue, Agarwal said. From a buyer perspective, spices are of very high strategic value, she added.

However, the market is dominated by homegrown regional companies who make spices and spice blends keeping in mind local taste preferences and cuisines. Stickiness to specific brands is significantly high, as a result.

“I would think every large processed foods company can potentially think of this category, especially if they're present in the kitchen which is where bulk of household consumption happens," Agarwal added.

Large companies could look at acquiring regional players and adding distribution push as they eye a nationwide presence.

Currently, the market is dominated by brands such as Everest, which leads the market with a pan-India presence. Other players include Badshah, MDH, Sakhti Masala, Suruchi, Catch, Goldiee etc.

Meanwhile, spice companies have also expanded distribution, reaching more regions and tier-2 towns as well, said Saloni Jain, vice president, consumer, Financial Institutions Group (FIG) & Business Services, Avendus Capital and chief author of the paper.

It helps that the business also has plum margins. Spices, particularly blended spices, are at the top end of the margin profile across food and beverages categories, the report said. Blended spices, for instance, have material margins of over 50%, given the value add and brand stickiness.

Avendus expects blended spices to grow at a faster clip, growing at a 25% CAGR till 2025, as consumers experiment with more spices and use dish-specific mixes.

It expects adoption of western and international spice blends such as schezwan, Italian herbs to go up, along with the demand for multiple variants under blended spices.

