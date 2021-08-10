Branded spices market set to double to Rs50,000 crore by 2025

In the same year, Norway’s packaged consumer goods firm Orkla said it will purchase a 67.8% stake in Kerala-based spice maker Eastern Condiments Pvt. Ltd and merge it with its existing MTR Foods business to create a larger enterprise comprising ready-to-eat mixes and spices. The deal was estimated at ₹2,000 crore. In June last year, investment firm A91 Partners announced an investment of ₹125 crore in Indore-based spice brand Pushp.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}