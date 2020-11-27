Brands, retailers woo customers with Black Friday sales in India

New Delhi: Retailers and mall operators in the country are stoking consumer interest with Black Friday sales, an event that hardly resonated with shoppers in India a few years back. For the last couple of years, brands have been luring consumers with offers in India for what is largely an American event that takes place after Thanksgiving in November.

This year, given a dent in demand due to covid 19, most retailers have extended the sale till Sunday with offers ranging from discounts to cash backs as they attempt to recover sales lost during months of pandemic-induced lockdown.

Several offline and online retailers such as H&M, Reebok, Marks &Spencer, Charles &Keith, Mia, along with large malls have rolled out offers for a day and some for the entire weekend.

Retailers said the event can help liquidate summer-autumn stock, sales of which were impacted as covid derailed demand. “It (Black Friday) is largely liquidating of stocks but it has become a promotion that has started seeing some results for retailers," said Akhil Jain, executive director, Jain Amar Clothing which manufactures and retails a popular women’s fashion wear brand Madame.

Jain said on a consumer level, the event holds very little value for India, “but on business and promotional part, yes, it has become a big event. We end up liquidating old merchandise to get better numbers—this sale does not carry the current winter wear but the autumn or summer collection," he said. The retailer has been hosting Black Friday sales for the last two years with a 40% off on select products. This year, said Jain, a strong winter might aid retailers up north.

In malls, brands are offering strong promotions, an indication of a desperate attempt to get shoppers back.

“The promotional intensity is as strong as it was last year. The push is happening individually by the brands as well as the mall. This year Black Friday sales will be over a span of three days," said Yogeshwar Sharma, Executive Director and CEO, Select CITYWALK that houses brands such as H&M, MAC, Zara, Massimo Dutti among others. Demand has come from our physical plus online initiatives as well as walk-ins, he said. Sharma said that sales weekend has generated interest from retailers over the last three to four years largely led by international brands in the country.

This year both online and offline brands such as Tata CLiq Luxury, Reliance Digital, Marks & Spencer and Hidesign promoted Black Friday sales in an attempt to bump up sales. Jewellery brand Mia, from the Tanishq stable, also announced its Black Friday sales with up to 25% discount on its range of items. “All occasions globally and Black Friday has been made popular by all Indian brands, offering discounts and giving customers the opportunity to prep for the holiday season, Christmas and New Year celebrations. Business has picked up. The brand has exceeded last year's festive sale numbers. This indicates to us that customer sentiment is very positive, they want to come out, shop, splurge and dress up," said Shyamala Ramanan, Business Head, Mia.

In the West, Black Friday sales have long been a celebrated and much-anticipated annual shopping event. Black Friday marks the day following the annual Thanksgiving holiday and sets the pace for pre-Christmas shopping spree. In the United States, for instance, the event draws significant sales for retailers and is touted as one of the biggest shopping days in a year with steep discounts on offer. For instance, in 2019, Reuters reported that online sales grew 19.6%, reaching $7.4 billion on Black Friday, citing data from Adobe Analytics.

Marketers, however, say that Black Friday sales in India is forced imitation of a popular American event. “Black Friday in the Indian context falls flat because it is meant to be festivity in the US—Thanksgiving which is alien in India. It is a very marketer driven activity which does not find traction with consumers," said Harish Bijoor, brand strategy expert and founder, Harish Bijoor consultants.

Moreover, Black Friday was preceded by Diwali when Indians splurge on shopping. Most of the festive sales and shopping is done by mid-November, said Saurav Chachan, senior consultant, at RedSeer, adding that promotions such as Thanksgiving sales hold little merit for shoppers here.

“If you look at India, the culture and tradition is very different. Here events like Flipkart and Amazon sales are what consumers are aware of and wait for," said Chachan.

Madame's Jain agreed and said that Black Friday sales are only “incremental"

