Brands, retailers woo customers with Black Friday sales in India

This year both online and offline brands such as Tata CLiq Luxury, Reliance Digital, Marks & Spencer and Hidesign promoted Black Friday sales in an attempt to bump up sales. Jewellery brand Mia, from the Tanishq stable, also announced its Black Friday sales with up to 25% discount on its range of items. “All occasions globally and Black Friday has been made popular by all Indian brands, offering discounts and giving customers the opportunity to prep for the holiday season, Christmas and New Year celebrations. Business has picked up. The brand has exceeded last year's festive sale numbers. This indicates to us that customer sentiment is very positive, they want to come out, shop, splurge and dress up," said Shyamala Ramanan, Business Head, Mia.