Brisk retail sales, higher store demand push mall rents up

Little surprise then that real estate has turned pricier. “When we started the offline journey, we actually thought that due to covid, rents are going to be down, and it will be easy to find locations for stores. That’s not been the case. It’s been a struggle. A lot of big brands in the market are still expanding. I think rents have been higher 15-20% as compared to pre-covid," said Sidhant Keshwani, CEO and managing director of women’s ethnic wear brand Libas.

