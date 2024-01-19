Budget 2024 expectations: GJEPC advocates import duty cuts, licensing reforms for gems & jewellery sector
The gems and jewellery industry has articulated its wish list for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, encompassing key considerations such as a reduction in import duties on gold and silver and the introduction of a Diamond Imprest License, among many others.
The upcoming Union Budget for the fiscal year 2024-2025, scheduled to be presented on February 1, has garnered specific expectations from leaders within India’s gems and jewellery sector.
