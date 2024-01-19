The upcoming Union Budget for the fiscal year 2024-2025, scheduled to be presented on February 1, has garnered specific expectations from leaders within India’s gems and jewellery sector. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The stakeholders in the industry have articulated their wishlist for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, encompassing key considerations such as a reduction in import duties on gold and silver and the introduction of a Diamond Imprest License, among many others. This reflects the sector’s anticipation of strategic policy measures to enhance its overall economic landscape.

India's gem and jewellery industry heavily relies on imports for its raw materials, including gold, diamonds, silver, and colored gemstones. This thriving industry sustains approximately 4.3 million jobs, contributes about 10% to the country's merchandise exports, and significantly impacts the overall economic growth.

The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), representing India’s global gem & jewellery trade, has proposed several recommendations to the government ahead of the upcoming budget.

"Gem and Jewellery exports have been facing a challenging time on account of the economic downturn in key export markets, geo-political concerns, supply and demand side constraints in the global diamond industry, and unavailability of precious metal in the country among others. GJEPC's pre-budget proposals will facilitate easy access to raw materials for the industry, especially for MSMEs," said Vipul Shah, Chairman, GJEPC.

Here are some of the key recommendations made by GJEPC for the Budget 2024-2025:

Sale of rough diamonds in Special Notified Zones (SNZs): GJEPC has urged the Government to consider its long pending demand of the sale of rough diamonds in Special Notified Zones (SNZs) through the Safe Harbour Rule and to expand the ambit of entities entitled to operate through SNZs.

It is estimated that a total of 60% of the rough diamonds traded through auctions in the world and bought by Indian manufacturers could have come into India & traded.

Also, an Equalisation Levy of 2% is levied when the sale of rough diamonds is done through online auctions which is an additional cost to the manufacturers. The same can be avoided if the sale of rough diamonds starts in SNZ.

“By introducing Safe harbour rule for sale of rough diamonds in Special Notified Zones (SNZs), India can become a trading hub like Dubai and Belgium and our diamond manufacturers will not have to travel abroad to get access to these trading hubs," said Shah.

Facilitate Rough Diamond Broking and Trading Companies at SNZ To further extend and expand the scope of SNZs, GJEPC requested the Government to also allow globally recognised diamond broking or trading houses to also similarly operate from such SNZs.

Allowing such trading houses to operate from SNZs with similar facilitation as provided to the diamond mining companies would ensure that India has a more flexible, timely and cost-efficient access to such diamonds mined by smaller miners and is thus able to retain its position on the global roadmap as a leader in cutting and polishing of diamonds.

Moreover, the same would also insulate the Indian Manufacturers from global crises such as the recent Russia-Ukrainian conflict during which, owing to India's reliance on only major miners, including Alrosa, Shah noted.

Introduction of Diamond Imprest Licence or reduction in import duty of cut & polished diamonds from 5% to 2.5%

GJEPC has requested the introduction of Diamond Imprest Licence or reduction in import duty of cut & polished diamonds from 5% to 2.5%.

The industry body is of the opinion that Indian diamond exporters above a certain export turnover threshold should be allowed to import at least 5% of the average export turnover of preceding three years.

“This will provide a level playing field for Indian MSME diamond exporters with that of their larger peers. It will stop the flight of investment of Indian diamantaires to diamond mining destinations. It will give more employment in terms of diamond assorters and processing of semi-finished diamonds in the factories," GJEPC said in a release.

Manufacture & Other Operations in Warehouse (MOOWR):

The industry body also advocates for the extension of the Manufacture & Other Operations in Warehouse (MOOWR) provisions to encompass the Gems & Jewellery Industry. The proposal includes the eligibility of precious, semi-precious stone, and diamond manufacturers under this framework.

Along with these critical recommendations, the Indian gems and jewellery industry also expects reduction in import duty of cut and polished gemstones from 5% to 2.5%, reduction in import duty on precious metals to 4% and introduction of a mechanism like “Rates & Taxes Refund" through EDI system similar to GST refund.

