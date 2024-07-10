Budget 2024: From import duty cut to Diamond Imprest Licence, here’s what gem and jewellery sector expects

The jewellery industry is eagerly anticipating potential duty cuts on gold, silver, diamonds, and platinum in the upcoming 2024-25 Budget, to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 23.

This expectation is particularly noteworthy as it coincides with the wedding and festival season, a time traditionally associated with high demand for jewelry.

India’s gem and jewellery industry is highly dependent on imported raw materials such as gold, diamonds, silver, and colored gemstones. This vibrant sector supports around 4.3 million jobs, accounts for roughly 10% of the country's merchandise exports, and plays a crucial role in driving overall economic growth.

“The Indian gems and jewellery industry contributes around 10% to India’s total merchandise exports. However, the industry is currently facing some challenges due to the geopolitical scenario, the emergence of the beneficiation scheme, and issues related to rough diamond sourcing. Against the backdrop of the macroeconomic scenario, I urge the government to take measures to revive exports in this sector. I request the Hon’ble Finance Minister to introduce a Safe Harbour rule in SNZs, introduce the Diamond Imprest License, and reduce the import duty on gold, silver, and platinum bars to 4%; and introduce duty drawback on exports of platinum Jewellery to take advantage of India UAE CEPA. These measures are crucial to give a competitive edge to our players and boost exports and at the same time generate employment in the sector," said Vipul Shah, Chairman of Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).

Here are some of the key recommendations made by GJEPC for the upcoming Budget 2024-2025 -

Sale of rough diamonds in Special Notified Zones (SNZs) The GJEPC has urged the Government to address its long-standing demand to permit the sale of rough diamonds in Special Notified Zones (SNZs) under the Safe Harbour Rule and to broaden the range of entities allowed to operate within SNZs. Currently, only viewing sessions organized by mining countries take place at SNZs. The primary objective of establishing SNZs was to ensure easy access to rough diamonds by creating procurement efficiencies and enabling overseas diamond mining companies to sell their products directly to Indian manufacturers.

While countries like Belgium and Dubai allow the sale of rough diamonds, with no direct tax on such sales in Dubai and a 0.187% turnover tax in Belgium, Indian bidders are currently unable to purchase rough diamonds from SNZs. This is because the waiver under section 9(1)(i) of the Income-Tax Law, which would allow such sales by FMCs at SNZs, has not been provided.