Burger King, Domino’s pull back on value menus as costs rise

Domino’s is reducing the number of chicken pieces in its $7.99 carryout deal to eight from 10, Chief Executive Richard Allison said earlier this month. The company is also limiting the deal to online orders only, which are cheaper to process than when customers call a restaurant. Domino’s is making the changes in response to higher labor costs and an increase in food costs of at least 8% this year compared with 2021, which Mr. Allison called unprecedented.