MUMBAI : IPO-bound Campus Activewear Ltd, a sports and athleisure footwear brand, is planning to expand its presence in west and south India.

“We plan to expand into new territories by deepening our presence in western and southern regions. We have a sustained focus on premiumization across all product categories as part of our growth strategy," the company said, and added that it will leverage its brand and leadership position with an increased focus on women, children and kids footwear.

Currently, it has a significant presence in the north and eastern markets with a network of 100 stores. Campus is also planning to go public in May, and is holding road shows.

The company’s proposed ₹1,406-crore initial public offering (IPO) comprises an offer for sale (OFS) of 47.9 million equity shares by shareholders. Bids can be made for a minimum of 51 shares and in multiples of 51 thereafter. The issue price has been set at ₹278-292. The issue will open on 26 April and close on 28 April. The listing will be on 9 May on the BSE and the NSE.

Promoters Hari Krishan Agarwal and Nikhil Aggarwal will offload 12.5 million shares through the OFS, TPG Growth III SF Pte Ltd will offload 29.1 million shares and QRG Enterprises will sell 605,000 equity shares through the OFS.

The net proceeds will go to the selling shareholders, and the company will not receive any money.

Founded in 2008, Campus is the largest sports and athleisure footwear brand in India, both in value and volume terms in fiscal 2021 and has a 17% market share.

Its product portfolio includes 1,433 active styles for men, 241, active styles for women and 485 active styles for kids and children as of December 2021.

It operates five manufacturing facilities in India with an installed annual capacity for assembling 28.80 million pairs.

While the men’s category accounted for 85% of revenue, women’s and kids segment accounted for 6% and 9%, respectively. “Women’s segment is fragmented but we are looking at ramping it up. Till now women have been comfortable with the idea of using open footwear (sandals and heels), which is gradually changing, said Nikhil Aggarwal, chief executive, Campus.

“We aim to diversify our product portfolio and continue to invest in our omni-channel," Aggarwal said. He added that the company will also look to strengthen its network of exclusive brand outlets and enhance online sales.

Aggarwal said the sports and athleisure industry is expected to grow by 20-25% compound annual growth rate by 2025. The shift from unorganised to organised, and increasing awareness on health and fitness among the masses will further contribute to growth.