Campus Activewear looks to expand in south, west regions

The company’s proposed ₹1,406-crore initial public offering (IPO) comprises an offer for sale (OFS) of 47.9 million equity shares by shareholders. Bids can be made for a minimum of 51 shares and in multiples of 51 thereafter. The issue price has been set at ₹278-292. The issue will open on 26 April and close on 28 April. The listing will be on 9 May on the BSE and the NSE.