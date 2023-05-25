Can a GST cut aid two-wheelers’ sputtering sales?3 min read 25 May 2023, 10:14 PM IST
After declining heavily for three fiscals in a row between 2019-20 and 2021-22, two wheeler sales grew 17.8% in 2022-23, the highest in a year in over a decade
Automobiles have posted a strong post-pandemic rebound. But one segment continues to struggle: two wheeler sales are still 25% below the pre pandemic peak. Automotive dealers are calling for a 10% GST cut to help a revival. Will it help?
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×