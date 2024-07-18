Casual dining sector faces 'cloud landlord' and other mounting cost challenges
Summary
- The casual dining industry faces several challenges and anticipates clarity with the upcoming Union budget. The National Restaurant Association of India hopes for a dedicated ministry, restoration of input tax credit and support for operational expenditures such as rentals and delivery commissions.
New Delhi: India's casual dining industry has been leading the organized food services market, capturing nearly 50% of the share until FY24, while quick service restaurants accounted for another 27%. However, the sector faces several challenges and anticipates clarity with the upcoming Union budget. The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), which advocates for the interests of numerous restaurants across the country, hopes that the sector, which is the third-largest employer providing 8.5 million jobs until FY24, will receive favourable.