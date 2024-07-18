Cost of goods

A restaurant's cost of goods can range anywhere between 25-40%. The sector contributed ₹33,908 crore by way of taxes in FY24 and is expected to contribute ₹55,594 crore by FY28. "We have to procure goods and services in our restaurants in order to provide food. But we have all had to increase our pricing in order for us to cover the gap of the lack of input tax credit not coming to us because our operating costs have shot up. Today, a restaurant patron has to pay a 5% GST on their consumption. But at the source, a restaurant owner is paying multiple taxes for procurement of everything other than in salaries, vegetables and poultry. Since the owner is unable to offset this tax, they have had to take steep price hikes," he said. Input tax credit is a type of GST that a business entity can claim for the tax it has paid on the purchase of goods and services used for business operations and can be deducted from the GST payable on the business's sales.