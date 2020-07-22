Cautious shoppers shun non-essential spending

“Our survey focuses on the evolving consumer sentiments among Indian citizens, as well as the emerging trends that are gaining momentum during this continuously changing new normal. Our study indicates that 22% consumers in tier-II and 30% in tier-III feel their spending will either increase or remain the same as prior to covid-19 and this could be the next focus area for retailers to expand their presence," said Harsha Razdan, partner and head, consumer markets and internet business, KPMG in India.