CCI believes the slew of writs filed by the sellers are meant to restrict its investigative powers. The sellers, however, told the high courts that their status as ‘third parties’ when CCI started its probe into alleged anti-competitive practices by Amazon and Flipkart four years ago was changed to ‘opposite party’ in CCI’s July 2024 order based on its director general’s investigation, without any prior notice or hearing. CCI contested this argument, but the three high courts ruled in favour of the companies and halted CCI’s probe.