CCPA imposes Rs10 lakh fine on Sensodyne, orders company to drop ad

CCPA found faults with the company’s claims of being the ‘World’s No.1 sensitivity toothpaste’ and ‘recommended by dentists worldwide’ as the company was unable to produce any ‘cogent study or material’ substantiating the claims made in the ad
Consumer protection body, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on Tuesday, imposed a ₹10 lakh fine on Sensodyne on grounds of putting out misleading advertisements of its products.
CCPA found faults with the company’s claims of being the “World’s No.1 sensitivity toothpaste" and “Recommended by dentists worldwide" as the company was unable to produce any “cogent study or material" substantiating the claims made in the advertisements.
“The claims were observed to be bereft of any reason or justification," the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said in a statement, asking the company to discontinue the aforementioned advertisements within seven days.
The consumer protection body further said that it had passed an order last month directing discontinuation of advertisement of Sensodyne products which showed endorsement by foreign dentists.
“It may be mentioned that CCPA had initiated suo-moto action against the advertisement of Sensodyne products on various platforms including Television, Youtube, Facebook and Twitter showing dentists practising outside India..," it said.
On claims of “clinically proven relief, works in 60 seconds", CCPA said it had written to the Drugs Controller General of India and Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) seeking comments with regards to the correctness of the claims made by the company.
“CDSCO has directed The Assistant Drug Controller, Licensing Authority, Silvassa to investigate the claims made by the company since the product in question is manufactured under the cosmetic license granted by State Licensing Authority, Silvassa.
In view of the communication received from CDSCO and Assistant Drug Controller, Licensing Authority, Silvassa as regards the claim of “clinically proven relief, works in 60 seconds", the matter now rests with Assistant Drug Controller, State Licensing Authority, Silvassa," CCPA further said as per the statement.
