CCPA issues notices to e-commerce entities for selling toys that violate compulsory BIS standards

Under Section 2(10) the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, “defect" means any fault, imperfection or shortcoming in the quality, quantity, potency, purity or standard which is required to be maintained by or under any law for the time being in force or under any contract, express or implied or as is claimed by the trader in any manner whatsoever in relation to any goods or product and the expression “defective" shall be construed accordingly.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}