Centre paves way for markets to open, retailers say will wait for state orders

NEW DELHI : The Union government on Sunday paved way for shops in markets and market complexes to open up outside of containment zones—however retailers said they will wait for clarity from respective state governments before they take a call on opening outlets that sell non-essentials goods.

Sunday’s move will enable sales of goods—both online and offline—and give much-required breather to India’s retailers, that have seen business of non-essentials slump since the country went under a strict lockdown on 25 March. The announcement come as the central government laid down rules for the country’s fourth phase of the lockdown that will extend till 31 May.

To be sure, containment zones will continue to remain out of bounds to all non-essential movement.

However, retailers and trade associations said they will wait for the required directives from state governments before they proceed to open markets.

“Union Home Ministry guidelines for Lockdown 4 allowed shops to open but state governments will have to take decision as to what will open and in what manner. Traders have now to wait for guidelines to be issued by respective states," Praveen Khandelwal, secretary general, CAIT said on Sunday.

He added that the state governments will need to ensure synergies between traders, manufacturers and logistics companies before markets open—to ensure movement of people and goods.

“The state government is also under obligation to release a list of do’s and dont’s for security measures to be adopted by traders," he said stressing the need for clarity on the orders going forward.

In its order, the Union home ministry specified that hotels, malls, cinema halls, and bars will, however, continue to remain shut nation-wide.

“All other activities will be permitted, except those that are specifically prohibited," the MHA said in an order on Sunday evening that also marked the end of the country’s third phase of lockdown.

“We need to wait for state government orders," Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India (RAI) said.

Earlier only "standalone" and "neighbourhood" shops were allowed to operate while those in markets and market complexes remained shut. As a result, retailers were losing out in business, especially as large markets a key to India's retail trade.

However, concerns around safety and spread of infection is also turning trade associations cautious; some of who said they will continue with market closures.

Radheshyam Sharma, part of Federation of all India Vyapar Mandal, an apex body of distributors and wholesalers, said that it will continue to close the city’s large markets of Sadar Bazaar, Chawari bazaar even if the Delhi government allows them to open.

"There had been no sanitization of the markets. You need to put protocols in place before opening up. How can we allow sadar bazar or chawari bazar to open? Our president for Connaught place is also not in favour of opening the market."

Sharma said the risk of infection remains a key concern if large markets are allowed to open. “Efforts of the last 50 days will go waste," he said.

State governments are yet to draw up a plan for the fourth phase of the lockdown that could determine which businesses can resume operations.

For instance, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has suggested opening up of the city’s markets and shopping complexes housing non-essential shops on an even-odd basis.

“Till the time the state governments don’t decide, we actually don’t know. We will get clarity tomorrow morning or evening on what the status is," said Nilesh Gupta, managing director at electronics retailer Vijay Sales that has over 100 stores in the country. However, only 8-10 of its stores that qualify as “standalone" stores are currently open.

Brands, however, said opening up of e-commerce for non-essentials even in red zones will give a big fillip to their business.

“E-commerce sales will surely pick, as large amount of pin codes were earlier in red zone and non essential deliveries were not allowed. We will have to now look at what each state government decides for their zones," said Vineet Gautam, CEO & Country Head, BESTSELLER India. The retailer sells brands such as Vero Moda, Only, etc in India. Gautam added that while high streets might open but majority of its stores in malls will still remain shut. “This will also now depend on each state," he said.

Anupam Bansal, executive director, retail, Liberty Shoes, said the retailer is eager to open stores in the areas which are not under containment or red zones. "We have already opened 100 out of 500 stores across the country. While we understand malls will not be opened it is crucial to get the economy activated. Till the time sales are not happening there's no sense to open factories as well. We are implementing sanitisation and social distancing norms in all our stores.

