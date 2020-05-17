Govt paves way to restart markets selling non-essentials

NEW DELHI :
The Union government on Sunday signalled shops in markets and market complexes selling non-essential goods can now open up outside of containment zones, but retailers said they will wait to hear what state governments have to say before taking a call.
Sunday’s move will enable sales of goods—both online and offline—and give a much-required breather to India’s retailers, who have seen sales of non-essentials slump after the country went under a strict lockdown on 25 March. The announcement come as part of the central government’s guidelines for the fourth phase of the lockdown that will extend till 31 May. To be sure, containment zones will continue to remain out of bounds to all non-essential movement.
Retailers and trade associations said they will wait for the required directives from state governments before they proceed to open shops and markets. “Union Home Ministry guidelines for Lockdown 4 allowed shops to open but state governments will have to take decision as to what will open and in what manner. Traders have now to wait for guidelines to be issued by respective states," Praveen Khandelwal, secretary general, Confederation of All India Traders, said.
He added that the state governments will need to ensure synergies between traders, manufacturers and logistics companies before markets open—to ensure movement of people and goods.
“The state government is also under obligation to release a list of do’s and dont’s for security measures to be adopted by traders," he said, stressing the need for clarity on the orders going forward.
In its order, the Union home ministry specified that hotels, malls, cinema halls and bars will, however, continue to remain shut nationwide. “All other activities will be permitted, except those that are specifically prohibited," the MHA said.
“We need to wait for state government orders," Kumar Rajagopalan, chief executive, Retailers Association of India (RAI) said. Earlier only “standalone" and “neighbourhood" shops were allowed to operate ,while those in markets and market complexes remained shut. As a result, retailers were losing out in business, especially as large markets are key to India’s retail trade.
However, concerns around safety and the spread of infection are also making trade associations cautious, some of whom said they will keep their markets closed.