Centre seeks to enable cheaper large TVs in India, incentives for ACs too
Summary
- Open cells for TV panels are expected to become duty-free for imports, potentially offering significant scale and margin to reduce prices of large-screen televisions in what is a $6.5-billion market in India.
New Delhi: Televisions and air conditioners are the next in line in electronics and appliances industries to receive a Centre-backed boost—driven by new incentives, revisions to customs duties and public procurement programmes. The most critical part of the new set of moves involves abolition of basic customs duties on open cells for television panels—which can reduce the overall pricing of large-screen TVs by a significant margin.