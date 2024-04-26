Centre to allocate higher sales quota to sugar mills in May to tame prices
The government fears that rising prices at the mill level may lead to a spike in retail prices if not curbed immediately by releasing higher stocks of sugar.
The Centre aims to allocate sugar mills a higher sales quota for May, which will cumulatively be 100,000-200,000 tonnes more than that in the same month a year ago, to tame prices of the sweetener, Union food and public distribution secretary Sanjeev Chopra said.
