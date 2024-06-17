Retail chains face pulses stock rule
Summary
NEW DELHI : Private retail chains and online grocers such as D-Mart, Reliance Retail, BigBasket, Amazon and Flipkart must now declare the amount of pulses they stock twice a week, as the government tries to curb the sharp rise in their prices.