Also read: New cell to track food prices soon

Crackdown on hoarding

The government has been suspecting hoarding by the pulses trade for some time. “The impact of yellow pea imports must be reflected in chana prices but that has not been the case. The market and the price trend indicate supply tightness of chana, resulting in lower procurement by Nafed and higher purchase by private agencies. Either there is a problem with production, or people in the trade are manipulating the market," an official said in April. A Mint report at the time said officials plan to visit mandis across producing states to crack down on hoarding, in line with the effort to raise supply and stabilize prices.