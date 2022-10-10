Chasing growth, online-only brands rapidly build offline store networks3 min read . Updated: 10 Oct 2022, 11:10 PM IST
- While online-first brands got a fillip during covid years, established brands such as HUL spent years building millions of stores
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI : Consumer goods brands that primarily sold products online during the pandemic are rapidly building their offline store networks following the shift in consumers’ behaviour toward omnichannel purchases since the easing of mobility restrictions allowed malls and markets to reopen.