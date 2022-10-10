NEW DELHI : Consumer goods brands that primarily sold products online during the pandemic are rapidly building their offline store networks following the shift in consumers’ behaviour toward omnichannel purchases since the easing of mobility restrictions allowed malls and markets to reopen.

For instance, skincare and wellness brand Wow Skin Science, which raised ₹375 crore in May from Singapore’s GIC, said offline is expected to contribute 45% to its total sales in a few years, up from 20% now. “Consumers who stayed home for two years bought products online. While online sales continue, consumers returned to the offline segment, which is 90% of the market and is dominated by large brands. Brands like us are now looking at capturing that pie," said Manish Chowdhary, co-founder, Wow Skin Science.

Wow Skin, which sells face wash, hair oil and shampoo, was founded in 2014. It started selling its products in physical stores from 2020, but soon the pandemic disrupted its expansion plan. “The industry experienced some interim internet fatigue, which prompted us to scale up sales offline. We are available in over 30,000 stores today, covering a large amount of modern trade, which we’ve built over the last three or four months. We have the potential to reach 200,000 stores in 12 to 18 months," he added.

It has roped in former executives of firms such as Dabur India to build its distribution network. “Offline is the final frontier where we wish to establish our brand. A lot of our investments are going in above the line and below-the-line activation."

To expand its reach in general trade stores, the company is also using smaller pack sizes to woo consumers, he added.

While online-first brands got a fillip during covid years, most established brands such as Hindustan Unilever Ltd and Nestle India Ltd spent years to build millions of stores across the country.

With direct-to-consumer brands now looking to grow amid a tepid funding environment, scale is key to their success.

Vineeta Singh, co-founder and chief executive, Sugar Cosmetics, said in a market like India, offline retail will scale faster considering that online retail has limitations. Consequently, the company is “sharply" focusing on offline distribution to promote its omnichannel strategy. “We have been quite bullish on offline expansion in the past two years, and it has given us an edge over other D2C brands that are only now going for offline expansion. Looking at the numbers, retail makes 55% of our overall sales."

Sugar’s lip-colours, eye makeup and coloured cosmetics are available across 45,000 plus retail outlets; and it is planning to reach 100,000 outlets by FY24.

While the brand owns over 160 stores, Singh said it is looking to open more stores across tier-II and III cities.

Last week, Vanity Wagon, a beauty marketplace raised $2 million in a pre-Series A round co-led by Agility Venture Partners and Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd. The firm will use the capital to grow offline, it said.

Prateek Ruhail, co-founder, Wagon, said shoppers are back in stores and the market is now split between offline and digital revenues. “You get to touch a market segment that is more offline-friendly than a certain digital segment of the market."

The company plans to open 4-5 retail stores in 12 months, mainly shop-in-shop stores. It may also partner local offline stores given the high real estate costs. For instance, it is in talks to open a dedicated store for Korean beauty products in the North East. “We can grow this into a large number, showing our investors that we have what it takes to build an offline business," he added.