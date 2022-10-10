Chasing growth, online-only brands rapidly build offline store networks

Vineeta Singh, co-founder and chief executive, Sugar Cosmetics, said in a market like India, offline retail will scale faster considering that online retail has limitations. Consequently, the company is “sharply" focusing on offline distribution to promote its omnichannel strategy. “We have been quite bullish on offline expansion in the past two years, and it has given us an edge over other D2C brands that are only now going for offline expansion. Looking at the numbers, retail makes 55% of our overall sales."