NEW DELHI: Sale of kidswear on e-commerce channels for apparels grew significantly in FY21 compared to a year ago period, as parents logged online when lockdowns forced stores to shut down, according to a study on the online fashion market. The study was by e-commerce enablement company Unicommerce.

Overall, online fashion order volumes were down 4% in FY21 compared to FY20, as the pandemic impacted sale of occasion and formal wear.

On the other hand, the kidswear segment took the industry by surprise with over 200% order volume growth; market share of kidswear in the overall online apparel market too increased “significantly" from 3% in 2020 to 17% in 2021, according to findings of the report.

"The fear of children getting infected in offline shopping has been a key driver for parents to shop online for kidswear. Given the current situation, this growth trend is expected to continue establishing kidswear as a lucrative category with immense growth potential," the report said.

As the pandemic hit closer home—forcing India to undergo a lockdown last year, several companies reported an uptick in kidswear and clothes meant for toddlers. The same was also true for casual and inner wear.

Since children outgrow their clothing faster, the replacement cycle within children's clothing is significantly high.

Several large companies in India including Aditya Birla Fashion, Arvind Fashions, Max, Myntra and Flipkart sell kids clothing other than unorganized retailers.

Meanwhile, women's wear that has a 50% share of the online fashion market in India reported a 30% growth in order volumes FY21 as compared to the previous financial year.

Casual wear brands, on the other hand, reported a 49% growth in year-on-year in order volumes as compared to the previous financial year.

The year also saw several large retailers build their own direct to consumer channels as offline retail sales remained temporarily suspended.

"Such brand websites reported 1.5X growth compared to marketplaces. While the growth is higher on the brand websites, marketplaces are key drivers of e-commerce volume," the report said.

