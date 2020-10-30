On the other hand, Chinese brands have been having trouble getting their shipments into the country. According to an industry executive from a top smartphone brand, shipments from Chinese companies have seen greater scrutiny at customs since June, while those from companies like Samsung, Apple, etc. have been allowed to pass without as much delay. While Chinese companies were able to get their shipments into the market before the big e-commerce sales earlier this month, this could have affected how the market share moved too.