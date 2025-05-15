From milk delivery to modern FMCG - Chitale Bandhu now aspires for a bigger slice of the snack market
SummaryChitale Bandhu is transforming from a legacy dairy brand into a modern FMCG player. Backed by automation, mass-market snacks, Sachin Tendulkar’s endorsement, and aggressive distribution, the family-run firm is expanding across India and globally, while staying rooted in quality and tradition.
MUMBAI: For a company that started out transporting milk to Mumbai before independence, Chitale Bandhu now speaks a very different language—inventory optimisation, omnichannel strategy, and clean-label snacking. With a ₹265 crore capacity expansion complete and Sachin Tendulkar as its brand ambassador, the fourth-generation family business is reengineering itself into a modern FMCG challenger.