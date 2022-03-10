Clothing firms see early signs of recovery as offices reopen

Devrajan Iyer, chief executive officer at Landmark group-owned fashion and footwear retail chain Lifestyle International, said his company too is growing over the pre-pandemic period: “Fewer companies had opened up after the second wave; now all the service sectors—travel, hospitality, banks—everything is opened up. Even IT companies are requesting people to come back to office. This never happened in the last two lockdowns. This is not even recovery; we are growing pre-pandemic. This has been the fastest, quickest, and the most robust recovery we have seen."