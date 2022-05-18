Coca-Cola India set to extend Limca to the hydrating sports drink category

Brands such as Thums Up and Maaza have continued to scale, but Limca’s reach is relatively limited as it is more popular in the north. In terms of market share at an all India level, Limca stands at number four within Coca-Cola India’s sparkling portfolio as well as within the sparkling category as a whole, according to Nielsen data. Brand Limca, which turned 50 in 2021, relies heavily on in-home consumption.

