Coca-Cola Co. is getting deeper in the booze business.

The soda giant has made a deal with Constellation Brands Inc. to introduce a line of spirits-based canned cocktails this year under its Fresca brand, Constellation said Thursday.

Fresca Mixed will start with cocktails inspired by recipes from people around the world who use Fresca as a mixer, said Constellation, which will market and distribute the products in the U.S. Financial terms of the deal between Coca-Cola and Constellation weren’t disclosed.

The move follows Coke’s introduction last year of Topo Chico hard seltzer, created in a partnership with Molson Coors Beverage Co.

Soda and alcohol companies are increasingly moving onto one another’s turf.

PepsiCo Inc. early this year plans to roll out an alcoholic version of Mountain Dew in a partnership with Boston Beer Co., and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA this month is introducing a line of Bud Light-branded hard soda in cola, cherry cola, orange and lemon-lime flavors.

Canned cocktails are growing in popularity as many people switch to spirits-based drinks from hard seltzer, wine and beer.

