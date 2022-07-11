Collectors to enforce service charge order

Collectors to enforce service charge order1 min read . 01:45 AM IST
District collectors have been asked to hold probes on complaints and submit reports to CCPA within 15 days
NEW DELHI :The government has asked district collectors to ensure restaurants and hotels do not violate Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) guidelines by levying service charges.
The CCPA has clarified that the guidelines are not advisory in nature and are “fully enforceable by law". Therefore district collectors have also been asked to conduct investigations upon receiving complaints and submit the report to the authority within 15 days.
“If any consumer finds that a hotel or restaurant is levying service charge in violation to the guidelines, a consumer may make a request to the concerned hotel or restaurant to remove service charge from the bill amount," the ministry of consumer affairs stated.
The consumer may lodge a complaint on the National Consumer Helpline (NCH), which works as an alternative dispute redressal mechanism at the pre-litigation level by calling 1915 or through the NCH mobile app.
The ministry said the consumer can also file a complaint against unfair trade practices with the Consumer Commission. The complaint can also be filed electronically through the edaakhil portal www.edaakhil.nic.in.
In addition, the consumer may submit a complaint to the District Collector of the concerned district for investigation and subsequent proceeding by the CCPA. The complaint may also be sent to the CCPA by e-mail at com-ccpa@nic.in. “The difference between the new guidelines issued by CCPA and the previous guidelines by the Department of Consumer Affairs is that, in the intervening period, the erstwhile Consumer Protection Act, 1986 was replaced with the Consumer Protection Act 2019, which came into effect in July 2020," the government said.