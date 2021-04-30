Companies face manpower challenge, step up virtual orders

“As far as salesmen are concerned, yes we are also concerned because there are pockets where despite our very high standards and protocols people have got impacted. Our entire focus has been on how we best look after them," said Sanjiv Mehta, chairman and managing director, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL). "One of the steps that we are very clear about is that we will facilitate, and if necessary, pay for the vaccination of not just our employees and their families but all the people who are in our ecosystem. Which comes to nearly about 300,000 people which includes the salesmen and all. But yes, we also have our fair share of people who have been infected," he said.