Industry
Complan maker plans to invest up to ₹200 crore in direct-to-consumer brands
Summary
- Mergers and acquisitions in the consumer goods space have spiked since covid as cash-rich companies look to expand their portfolios to meet emerging needs of consumers.
New Delhi: Zydus Wellness Limited, the parent company of brands such as Complan and Nycil talcum powder, has said it could invest up to ₹200 crore in new-age direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands as trends in the wellness space prompt it to explore new categories.
