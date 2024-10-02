Complan maker plans to invest up to ₹200 crore in direct-to-consumer brands

Filling in the gaps

Speaking about missing pieces in the company’s portfolio, Arora said startups in the wellness space could be of interest. “Within the wellness space the startup ecosystem has actually demonstrated that they can be agile and do stuff that sometimes we would not. We do believe there is a good opportunity of picking (stakes in) young startups that are built around wellness. We will continue to explore some of those things," he added. The company is also creating a team to develop products that align with emerging consumer trends.