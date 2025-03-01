Industry
Clothes maketh the fan: Why India’s concert boom is music to apparel startups’ ears
Samiksha Goel 5 min read 01 Mar 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- From limited-edition band tees to streetwear collaborations, brands are leveraging concerts by the likes of Coldplay, Ed Sheeran and Diljit Dosanjh to tap into fan-driven spending, cashing in on the cultural moment.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Indian apparel startups – the likes of Myntra, The Souled Store, and niche players – have capitalised on the cultural hype surrounding major music events this year, leading to a sharp rise in sales of artist-themed merchandise and festival fashion, several executives told Mint.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less