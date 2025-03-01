Sanjith GS, an engineering student from Bengaluru, missed the chance to buy tickets to a Coldplay concert, but decided to watch the band's Ahmedabad concert live on the Disney+Hotstar (now JioHostar) app. He was looking for a Coldplay t-shirt and came across multiple sites offering them. "There were a lot of niche platforms selling Coldplay t-shirts but I placed an order for a graphic t-shirt on Myntra as it's a well-known platform. It was delivered in a few days and I wore it while watching the concert stream," he said.