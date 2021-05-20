Consumer confidence dips further in May: Ipsos

“The second wave has been far greater in intensity as compared to the first wave and we are seeing its terrible impact not only on our healthcare infrastructure, which is stressed due to the steep surge in cases, but also on consumer sentiment, which has plummeted across the four sub-indices. Especially for personal finances, for day to day running of household expenses and savings and investments for the future," Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India, said.

