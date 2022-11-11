Consumer confidence dips in urban India in November: Survey

The overall negative consumer sentiment can be attributed to the rising cost of living and to some extent on the post-Diwali gloom. “Consumer sentiment has dipped in November 2022 due to the rising inflation and cost of living, which has greatly impacted the sentiment around savings and investments for the future and the day-to-day cost of running households is also seen to be under strain, for most urban Indian consumers," said Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos.

