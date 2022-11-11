Consumer confidence dips in urban India in November: Survey

New Delhi: Consumer confidence among urban Indians dipped in November due to the rising inflation and cost of living, according to the monthly Refinitiv-Ipsos Primary Consumer Sentiment Index (PCSI).
The monthly PCSI which is measured by four weighted sub-indices reported a drop in three of the four indices.
PCSI current personal financial conditions sub-index dropped by 3.3 percentage points, while the investment climate sub-index is down by 2.9 percentage points. The PCSI employment confidence sub-index inched up 0.2 percentage points; and the PCSI economic expectations sub index is down 0.8 percentage points.
The Refinitiv-Ipsos India Primary Consumer Sentiment Index is a monthly national survey of consumer attitudes on the current and future state of local economies, personal finance, their savings and confidence to make large investments.
India concluded a restriction-free festive season after a gap of two years. Most retailers reported healthy demand for their goods. However, the possibility of a slump in demand post festivities remains a concern for manufacturers. Meanwhile, inflation continues to impact household budgets.
The overall negative consumer sentiment can be attributed to the rising cost of living and to some extent on the post-Diwali gloom. “Consumer sentiment has dipped in November 2022 due to the rising inflation and cost of living, which has greatly impacted the sentiment around savings and investments for the future and the day-to-day cost of running households is also seen to be under strain, for most urban Indian consumers," said Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos.
Adarkar said ripple effects of the war in Ukraine continue to affect economies.
“In fact, In November we see consumer sentiment even dipping for confidence around the economy. This year was also the first physical Diwali after two years of the pandemic, so consumers would have gone overboard with their spending, like revenge shopping etc., leading to a post festival gloom, especially around finances," he said.
